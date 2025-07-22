17 Killed in Devastating Kombi Crash

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead following a horrific road accident along Seke Road at Hunyani Bridge early this morning after a commuter omnibus was crushed in a head-on collision with a 30-tonne haulage truck.

The tragedy left the commuter minibus completely mangled beneath the truck’s massive frame.

Three other passengers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The identities of the deceased are still being verified, as anguished relatives arrived at the scene in shock and disbelief.

According to eyewitnesses, the commuter omnibus was travelling towards St. Mary’s when the haulage truck suddenly veered into its lane.

The truck driver is believed to have swerved in an attempt to avoid a Honda Fit vehicle that had unexpectedly entered its path but instead collided head-on with the kombi.

“I just heard a loud bang and saw the kombi disappear under the truck. People started screaming,” said an eyewitness who was among the first on the scene.

Images from the scene show twisted metal, shattered glass and vehicle parts strewn across the busy highway.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging members of the public and the media to remain calm as police are attending the accident scene.

“The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident which occurred this morning along Chitungwiza Road involving a haulage truck and a kombi. The Police urges the media and public to be patient as police officers are currently attending the scene. More details will be released in due course,” read a police statement.