Accountability Lab Wraps Up NNAZ Project, Vows to Keep Integrity Movement Alive

The New Narratives for Accountability in Zimbabwe (NNAZ) project officially closed its chapter this week in a ceremony marked by reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment to grassroots governance reform.

Launched in April 2020 by Accountability Lab Zimbabwe, NNAZ sought to challenge deep-seated political and socio-economic dynamics by putting citizens at the centre of governance.

Over five years, the initiative empowered communities, built civic infrastructure, and catalysed change across Zimbabwe through what its Chief of Party, McDonald Lewanika described as “development done differently.”

“This project ends not with silence, but with a movement awakened,” said Lewanika

The project was abruptly terminated earlier this year following Executive Order 14169 by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which triggered the widespread cancellation of foreign aid programmes, including NNAZ.

The resulting USAID withdrawal led to the suspension of activities and the layoff of two-thirds of project staff.

Despite the setback, NNAZ leaves behind a formidable legacy.

Over 730,000 citizens were engaged through initiatives like Voice2Rep, the Integrity Icon campaign, and the Civic Action Teams (CivActs).

The project trained 43 “Accountapreneurs” supported 40 musicians and 35 filmmakers, and helped spotlight 19 ethical public servants across government ministries.

Under its three pillars Campaigns, Knowledge, and Communities, NNAZ produced 42 original songs, 34 short films, and six policy briefs. It also addressed real-world problems in communities such as waste management and access to clean water in urban and peri-urban areas.

The Swiss Embassy, through the Swedish Development Cooperation, stepped in to support a dignified closeout.

Their assistance facilitated community exit meetings, alumni gatherings, and the launch of a multimedia “Legacy Wall.”

“The work does not end here. Corruption persists, and accountability remains elusive. But the ecosystem we built with artists, youth leaders, and courageous civil servants lives on,” Lewanika insisted,” he said

In partnership with Magamba Network, Kubatana Trust, and several civic organisations, the NNAZ project planted seeds of change that its backers believe will continue to grow.

“This is not farewell. The chapter is ending, but new narratives are just beginning,” Lewanika said