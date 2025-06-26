Africa Urged to Seize Health Sovereignty at Regional NPHI Meeting in Harare

Health leaders from across the continent are convening in Harare for the 4th Annual Regional National Public Health Institutes (NPHI) Meeting amid renewed calls for Africa to take charge of its health destiny and strengthen systems in the face of emerging global challenges.

Held under the theme “Strengthened information, knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer mentorship in promoting healthy, equitable, and resilient communities” the gathering seeks to bolster the role of national public health institutions as Africa looks to build resilience against pandemics and other health threats.

Speaking at the official opening of the meeting, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks such as Marburg and Mpox had laid bare critical gaps in the continent’s public health architecture.

“These crises exposed weaknesses in our policies and systems. That is why the New Public Health Order was developed—an African-led vision to transform our health systems through five pillars: stronger NPHIs, local manufacturing, a skilled workforce, domestic financing, and strategic partnerships,” Mombeshora said

He urged countries to embrace this vision with urgency and unity.

“The Africa we want cannot be achieved unless our people are healthy. It’s time for this generation to reclaim our health sovereignty.” he said

Dr Mombeshora said the aim was for all 55 African Union member states to have functional NPHIs that can protect public health and support long-term development goals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also highlighted the importance of the meeting.

WHO Representative to Zimbabwe, Dr Desta A Tiruneh said “This meeting comes at a critical time when global support for health is declining, yet challenges are growing.”

He said WHO in partnership with Africa CDC and others had recently launched new global guidance to help countries strengthen essential public health functions and build integrated people-centred systems.

“The pandemic has shown us that health security and universal health coverage must go hand-in-hand. This meeting is an opportunity to share lessons, build networks, and work collectively towards a healthier Africa,” Dr Tiruneh said.