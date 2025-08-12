AfroMedia Condemns Assassination of Media Professionals in Gaza

By Revonia Karen

The African Initiative for Journalism and Media (AfroMedia) condemned the systematic crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against journalists and civilians in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

It stressed that what is happening is a flagrant violation of international laws and UN charters that ensure protection for civilians and media professionals during armed conflicts.

In a statement, the initiative pointed out that reports issued by international organisations and trade unions, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), have documented the killing of more than 240 journalists and media professionals in Gaza in recent months, in addition to the injury and arrest of dozens.

This makes the Strip the most dangerous place in the world to practice journalism in the 21st century.

The statement added that targeting journalists in Gaza, such as Anas Al-Sharif, Hossam Shabat, Ismail Abu Hatab, and Yahya Sobeih, is nothing but a systematic attempt to silence the truth, conceal crimes against civilians, and pull the wool over the world’s eyes about what is really happening on the ground.

The statement further emphasised that this targeting violates the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and constitutes a full-fledged war crime whose perpetrators must be held accountable immediately.

It also stressed that the silence of the international community encourages the continuation of these violations.

AfroMedia called on the United Nations and the international community to take urgent and practical measures, including issuing an official and immediate condemnation of the assassination and targeting of journalists in Gaza, launching an urgent international investigation, including through the International Criminal Court, to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable, and ensuring that independent international media teams are granted access to the Strip to document what is happening and to prevent the monopolisation of the media narrative.

The initiative also called for providing preventive protection mechanisms for journalists, including logistical support and the equipment necessary to work in conflict zones.

Furthermore, AfroMedia underscored that the martyrdom of such a large number of journalists is not only a human loss but also a damaging blow to press freedom, transparency, and peoples’ right to knowledge.

It further emphasised that the battle in Gaza is not only on the ground but also at the level of the media narrative, which requires serious and immediate action to protect what is left of the free voice in the region.

The initiative stressed that defending journalists means defending truth and justice, and safeguarding their lives is a guarantee of future generations’ right to know what happened without distortion or concealment.

It called on all media and human rights organisations to show solidarity and exert pressure to stop the Israeli war machine in the Strip.