AI Won’t Replace Storytellers, Former CNN Editor Tells Journalism Students

By Winston Chaniwa

Former CNN Deputy Editor James Le-May has urged Zimbabwean journalism students to sharpen their storytelling skills saying artificial intelligence may reshape newsrooms but will never replace human reporters.

Speaking at the Christian College of Southern Africa in Harare recently Le-May delivered a lecture on Editorial Decision-Making in the Age of AI to more than 50 journalism and communication students.

The event was organised by lecturer Mlondolozi Ndlovu with support from the American Embassy’s Sezani Weza.

Opening his talk, Le-May encouraged them to experiment with AI for ideas but to rely on their own skills to craft compelling stories.

“You need to be storytellers. Create and produce stories that are worth sharing. If there is one profession that will not be overtaken by AI, it is you the newsgatherers,” he said.

Le May outlined how AI is increasingly woven into newsroom operations from transcription to search, recommendations and moderation.

He warned that editors must understand how algorithms influence coverage, framing and prioritisation noting that “trust, accuracy and independence are at stake.”

He highlighted common algorithmic biases such as data bias where unrepresentative datasets exclude certain voices, historical bias where outdated narratives are reinforced and feedback loops where popularity rankings entrench skewed coverage.

He also flagged the risks of algorithmic curation where trending stories can be prioritised over matters of public interest, and “click optimisation” reduces diversity of coverage.

“The Facebook algorithm change in 2018 prioritised ‘meaningful interactions’ but reduced news visibility, hurting local journalism,” he reminded students.

Another key theme was the threat of AI-driven disinformation, including manipulated images, videos and deepfakes.

He urged students to embrace fact-checking roles and contribute to data verification during Zimbabwe’s 2028 elections.

Le-May currently serves as a senior consultant for Frank N. Magid and Associates, advising journalists and broadcast executives globally.

He previously spent a decade as CNN’s Deputy Managing Editor and headed the CNN Newsource D.C. bureau covering major national and international stories.