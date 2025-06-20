All Set for Manicaland Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo

Preparations are in full swing for the Manicaland edition of the Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo, scheduled to take place at Meikles Park in Mutare from June 27 to 29. The event is a key part of the government’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of the country’s infrastructure and services.

The expo, which marks the second edition of the 2025 calendar and the sixth since inception, is a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICTs) and Courier Services and the Digitalize Zimbabwe Committee. It seeks to bring together stakeholders from all sectors to promote inclusive digital development across Zimbabwe.

Speaking ahead of the event, Digitalize Zimbabwe Committee Chairperson Pascal Kwaramba emphasized the importance of public engagement and stakeholder collaboration in the nation’s digital journey.

“Our partnership with the Ministry is designed to ensure that key players in the digital ecosystem directly connect with the people they serve,” Kwaramba said. “These expos offer a vital platform to bridge the digital divide and build understanding between service providers and citizens.”

The upcoming edition will feature a wide range of exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services aimed at enhancing digital access, education, commerce, and communication in communities.

Kwaramba highlighted that the expo is not only about showcasing technology, but about inclusive participation and practical exposure to real-world solutions.

“We encourage everyone in the community to attend, meet service providers, and learn how digital tools can improve daily life,” he said.

The event will be graced by the Minister of ICTs and Courier Services, Honourable Tendai Mavetera, who is expected to attend on both June 27 and 29. Her presence underscores the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster a thriving digital economy.

With a dynamic lineup of activities and exhibitions, the Manicaland Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo promises to be an informative, interactive, and empowering experience for all attendees.