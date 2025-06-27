Armed Robbers Raid Bank and Mine, Steal Over $1.2M

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into two high-profile armed robberies that took place within 24 hours of each other resulting in the loss of more than $1.2 million in cash and nearly 2.5 kilograms of gold.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a group of three unidentified suspects stormed a bank in Mt Darwin’s Central Business District at approximately 2:00 AM armed with pistols, the attackers overpowered a lone security guard on duty before gaining access to the bank premises.

“The suspects blasted open a safe and got away with approximately USD700,000 and 2.4 kilograms of gold,” said Commissioner Nyathi

Just a day earlier, a similar armed robbery occurred at Old Nick Mine in Bulawayo.

According to Nyathi, three pistol-wielding suspects broke into the mine’s offices on Wednesday and assaulted three individuals before making off with USD520,000 and two mobile phones.

The heists come at a time of growing concern over the safety of businesses in the country following another robbery in Harare CBD recently in which armed robbers went away with US$500 000.