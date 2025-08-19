Avenues Clinic Radiology Still Running Says Operator

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The operator of radiological services at Harare’s Avenues Clinic has dismissed claims that the department has permanently closed insisting the shutdown is only temporary.

Lechlade Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which runs the unit issued a public notice refuting allegations raised by Baines Imaging Group that radiological and related services at the hospital had ceased altogether.

“The department has only closed temporarily for stock take and asset verification following a change in management. Normal services will resume without undue delay,” Lechlade said.

The company accused Baines Imaging Group of making “opportunistic and unsubstantiated allegations” noting that the group no longer has any involvement in Lechlade’s operations.

“Baines Imaging Group’s participation in Lechlade was terminated in June 2024. That termination was upheld by an arbitration process initiated by Baines Imaging Group itself, with the award handed down on 22 July 2025,” the firm said.

Lechlade previously co-owned by Medical Investments Limited and Baines Imaging Group, assured clients that interim measures had been put in place to ensure continuity of services.

“Alternative arrangements have been put in place for the convenience of our clients and stakeholders. The rest of the allegations in Baines Imaging Group’s notice are not worthy of a response,” the firm added.