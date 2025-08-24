Borrowdale Man in Court After Violent Rampage, Gunfire Exchange with Police

Chaos erupted in Borrowdale last week when a local man allegedly assaulted his neighbour, stabbed him, injured himself while attempting to break free from handcuffs, and later fired 11 shots at police officers.

Ross Terrence Leaper (37) appeared in a Harare magistrates’ court on Friday facing charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and failure to secure firearms. He was remanded in custody until Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Leaper trended on social media after a video surfaced showing him shouting at police officers, claiming they would lose their jobs at the hands of Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

According to prosecutors, the drama began on August 20 when Leaper, reportedly drunk, stormed into his neighbour Ashleigh Smith’s home demanding entry. Smith’s daughter, Demi Lee Du Rand, immediately alerted her father, John Du Rand, who is listed as the complainant.

When Du Rand arrived, he allegedly found Leaper shirtless and brandishing a hunting knife. With the help of a friend, Brandon Ward, he tried to block the intruder. Leaper, however, forced his way inside and attacked. He allegedly stabbed Du Rand on the right hand and left eye before the two managed to overpower him. The men called a private security company, J and P Security, who restrained Leaper with handcuffs and filed a report with ZRP Borrowdale.

Du Rand sustained injuries and awaits further medical examination. Shortly after being restrained, Leaper is said to have slipped away and fled to his own home. When the security team returned with two police officers, they found him in the kitchen trying to cut off the handcuffs using a grinder. In the process, he accidentally shot himself in the arm.

Instead of surrendering, he allegedly retrieved a firearm from his bedroom and charged towards both the officers and the guards. The security team and police officers retreated, leaving behind a Mahindra vehicle (registration AFR 4672) belonging to J and P Security. Leaper allegedly opened fire on the vehicle, discharging 11 rounds. Five bullets struck the bonnet, three hit the windscreen, one pierced the driver’s window, and two shattered the rear screen. The vehicle sustained extensive damage, though the total value is yet to be confirmed.

Further investigations uncovered a stockpile of weapons hidden under Leaper’s bed rather than secured in a gun cabinet. The arsenal included a .22” LR Bo rifle (serial number 68629), a 12 Bore D/B Skeet Shotgun (serial number 35631), a .22 LR Winchester rifle (serial number 160900), a .338 Ruger rifle (serial number 773/28442), a 9x19mm CZ Pid pistol (serial number C702463), a .22” Webley Mark 3 air gun (serial number 26205), and a .177” Gamo air rifle (serial number 059513-00).

Authorities say Leaper will face additional charges for failing to properly secure his firearms.