Bribe Plot Backfires as Councilor Jailed

A senior Bulawayo councillor has been jailed for a year after being convicted of soliciting a US$20,000 bribe from a foreign investor.

Mpumelelo Moyo (37) the Finance Committee Chairperson of Bulawayo City Council and councillor for Ward 26 was found guilty of bribery by the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that in October 2024 Labenmon Investments was offered 5.6 hectares of land in the Umvumila Industrial area.

Moyo demanded a “reward” claiming the money would be shared among 20 councillors.

He was arrested in a sting operation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after receiving the marked cash at the complainant’s residence.

Moyo was sentenced to 18 months in prison with six months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

He will serve 12 months effective imprisonment.