Gospel Star on the Rise: Yolanda Musungwa’s Debut Album Sparks Online Praise

A fresh and powerful voice is rising fast on Zimbabwe’s gospel music scene as Yolanda Musungwa, a Harare-based singer-songwriter has captivated audiences with her deeply personal and spiritually charged debut album, I SEE YOU GOD — earning her a wave of new followers and acclaim across digital platforms.

Musungwa who began her music journey at just eight years old is no stranger to the spotlight.

She cut her teeth performing with prominent gospel ensembles such as Dumisa Music Group, UFIC Bulawayo Choir, UFIC Main Choir and Spirit of Praise.

These formative years helped shape her as both a vocalist and songwriter, laying a firm foundation for her solo career.

Between 2018 and 2020, she released a string of impactful singles — Nyamatsatse, Ndirikuona, Umuhle, Mutsvene, and Bayethe — but it is her newly released nine-track album I SEE YOU GOD that is turning heads and changing lives.

Rooted in themes of divine revelation, grace, and spiritual resilience, the album offers a seamless blend of worship and praise, anchored in personal testimony and scriptural truths.

“This project is ministry and fulfilling my calling. As a gospel musician, I wanted the focus to be on message… Getting to be spotlight and this kind of attention is a bonus… but the main aim was to share my journey and give hope that everyone has potential to rebuild and thrive, even in the face of unimaginable adversity,” Musungwa said

Driven by her faith and lived experience Musungwa’s lyrics aim to uplift and transform.

“As my music reveals the personality and being of God, the lives of people are touched and completely transformed,” she said.

The response online has been swift and enthusiastic with a spike in followers and engagement across her platforms.

The growing visibility signals more than just personal success — it marks a potential shift in the country’s gospel music narrative, one where authenticity and purpose stand at the forefront.

With eyes set on impacting audiences both at home and abroad, Musungwa is emerging not just as a singer but as a minister through music — a new force with staying power in Zimbabwe’s gospel industry.