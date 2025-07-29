Busha Urges Overhaul of Road Safety and Emergency Systems in Zimbabwe

FreeZim Congress President Joseph Busha has called for urgent, systemic reforms to Zimbabwe’s transport and emergency response infrastructure following a spate of deadly road accidents.

“First, my deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the recent accidents that have occurred in Chitungwiza. I am deeply hurt by the many lives we are losing on our roads,” Busha said in a strongly worded statement.

He criticised the lack of traffic control and planning on the country’s highways.

“The problem is that there is no control of road traffic movements — trucks, buses and minibuses all overtake and use any lane. Trucks and buses must use dedicated lanes. Speed limits must be obeyed,” he said.

Busha pointed a finger at local authorities, saying they had failed in their basic duty to ensure public safety.

“Councils have failed the citizens. There is no planning,” he said.

As a solution, the FreeZim leader proposed a complete overhaul of Zimbabwe’s road and emergency systems. “The solution is to have good public roads and a safe transport system that serve the people.”

He also emphasised the need for a well-resourced emergency response infrastructure. “Apart from an upgraded public transport system, a functioning road accident fund, emergency services which include vehicle and helicopter ambulances and other heavy machinery/equipment must be in place.”

Busha didn’t spare the government, accusing it of prioritising personal enrichment over public investment.

“At the moment, the country is not equipped and prepared to deal with any disaster. Government is not focused on capex but consumption. Zimbabwe is a consumption economy because it enriches the political government and business elite,” he added.

Declaring FreeZim’s readiness to address the crisis, Busha said, “FREEZIM Congress will solve that problem once. 2028 is coming!”

As an aspiring President, he promised to offer comprehensive solutions including transport and medical insurance as part of a broader public safety agenda.