Businesses Called to the Frontlines of Wetland Conservation Ahead of COP15

Local environmental advocates have called for stronger collaboration between private sector players and civil society in the stewardship of the country’s fragile wetlands ahead of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention (COP15) to be hosted in Victoria Falls host from July 23 to 31.

Speaking at a high-level corporate breakfast hosted by Friends of the Environment, in partnership with DanChurch Aid and The Conservation Conversation the advocates said the future of wetlands depends on unified action between corporations, NGOs, and local communities.

“In my personal opinion, the gap between corporates and NGOs is shrinking. We’re investors in making sure that local communities live with dignity… If we don’t have healthy communities, we don’t have healthy businesses,” said Patience Ukama, Communications Manager at DanChurch Aid Zimbabwe. “

Ukama said environmental conservation must become a shared responsibility, warning that traditional silos of corporate and NGO work were no longer sustainable in the face of accelerating climate change.

Echoing Ukama’s sentiments was Willard Razawo, Executive Director of ESG Network Zimbabwe argued that the integration of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into corporate strategy is not only ethical but economically strategic.

“Embracing ESG aligns perfectly with the goals of COP15. It provides significant benefits—from strengthening your reputation and managing risks to unlocking new business opportunities and contributing to a more sustainable future,” said Razawo. “

He detailed how wetlands play a critical role in water purification, flood control, climate regulation and tourism highlighting the urgency for businesses to adopt sustainable sourcing, waste management and pollution control.

Razawo also urged companies to work more meaningfully with communities, including supporting eco-tourism, respecting indigenous knowledge and investing in community-led conservation initiatives.

“Stakeholder engagement is key, too often, companies make decisions without consulting the people most affected. But lasting impact requires true partnerships,” he said. “

As COP15 approaches, the tone has been set: wetland conservation is not just a matter for policymakers and NGOs — it’s now a business imperative.