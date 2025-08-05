Businessman in Court Over US$7.6m Gas Import Scandal

A local businessman has been arrested over allegations of illegally moving millions of US dollars out of the country to import liquefied petroleum (LP) gas without the necessary regulatory approvals.

Grant Chitate, director of Grant Wellington Thulisa (Pvt) Ltd, was taken into custody on 30 July 2025, alongside the company he represents in connection with suspected breaches of the Exchange Control Act.

Authorities allege that between January 2019 and December 2024, Chitate facilitated unauthorised foreign payments amounting to US$7,669,864.12, used to import 9.4 million kilograms of LP gas.

The transactions were allegedly made without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, a requirement under the country’s foreign exchange laws.

According to authorities, the company’s local bank account balances failed to reflect the value of the imports, raising suspicions that the payments were made through unofficial or external channels.

Chitate faces charges under Section 5(1) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05], read together with Section 11(1)(a)(b) of the Exchange Control Regulations (S.I. 109 of 1996).

These provisions prohibit foreign currency transactions conducted without proper authorisation from the central bank.

He appeared in court where he was granted bail of US$1,000 under strict conditions while investigations continue.

He is set to reappear in court on the 2nd of September 2025.