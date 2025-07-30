Buy Zimbabwe Rallies Procurement Powerhouses Ahead of Annual Conference

Buy Zimbabwe will host the highly anticipated Public Procurement Conference (PPC) and Awards on 20 August 2025 in Harare, as part of its ongoing campaign to champion local industry and economic growth.

Running under the theme “Anchoring Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth on Public Procurement,” the event is expected to draw top procurement experts, government representatives, local businesses and public entities.

Organisers say the conference aims to showcase how strategic purchasing from local suppliers can unlock job creation, boost national pride and stimulate wealth generation.

“Our objective is to advance and share knowledge and best practices in public procurement. This annual conference will also provide privileged networking opportunities with high-level procurement practitioners and experts,” said Buy Zimbabwe in a statement.

In tandem with the conference, the Public Procurement Awards will recognise both public and private sector efforts to promote innovation and support domestic suppliers through deliberate local procurement policies.

A major highlight this year will be the launch of a landmark study by Select Research commissioned by Buy Zimbabwe to assess the scale and economic impact of local procurement by government entities.

Organisers say the study will be key in measuring multiplier effects and guiding future policy direction.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Buy Zimbabwe is developing an online procurement portal to streamline supplier registration, centralise tenders and track local content performance.

The portal will feature tools for content rating, supplier certification, and a Public Procurement Index an innovation that will map procurement patterns by sector, region, and government department.

Buy Zimbabwe says the index will enhance transparency, compliance with PRAZ regulations, and help lobby for increased preferential treatment of local products.

“We remain firmly committed to the production, consumption and procurement of local content. Our goal is to promote market access for local products and ensure Zimbabweans reap the benefits of homegrown economic development,” said Buy Zimbabwe.

The PPC and Awards are part of a wider national push to integrate local content into the country’s procurement systems and stimulate sustainable growth across industries.