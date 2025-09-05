Car Wash Attendant Jailed for Stealing Bag With Cash and Gun

A 20-year-old car wash attendant has been convicted of theft after stealing a bag containing US$10,000 in cash and a loaded pistol from a client’s vehicle in Harare.

Albert Chimukuyu was found guilty at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after he fled with the valuables from a Mercedes Benz he had been entrusted to wash at a Mabelreign car wash on 21 March 2025.

Instead of carrying out his duties Chimukuyu disappeared with the bag which held the cash and a Makarov pistol loaded with nine live rounds.

Following a tip-off, detectives arrested him at Pamuzinda Lodge in Claudina where they recovered US$1,850 hidden in his trousers.

A follow-up search led to the recovery of the stolen pistol and bag.

Of the US$11,600 believed to have been stolen, police said only US$3,450 was recovered.

The magistrate sentenced Chimukuyu to 13 months in prison of which five months were suspended on condition of good behaviour leaving him to serve an effective eight-month jail term.