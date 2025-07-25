Cassava Boss Hardy Pemhiwa Named Among World’s Top 50 Tech CEOs

Hardy Pemhiwa, the president and Group Chief Executive Officer of Cassava Technologies, has been named one of the world’s top 50 chief executives transforming digital infrastructure globally.

Pemhiwa’s inclusion in The Tech Capital’s inaugural CEO 50 list places him alongside some of the most influential global tech leaders recognised for their strategic leadership in areas such as data centres, fibre networks towers, and edge computing.

“It is a privilege to be recognised alongside esteemed global peers in The Tech Capital’s CEO 50. This honour reflects the work being done by the entire Cassava Technologies team to advance Africa’s digital future through inclusive, innovative, and locally led solutions.

“It reaffirms progress towards our vision of being the leading digital solutions provider in our chosen markets, and our commitment to transforming lives and accelerating social and economic development across the continent,” Pemhiwa said.

The list, compiled by The Tech Capital, a global digital infrastructure intelligence platform, spotlights CEOs from both public and private enterprises whose work is redefining how the world connects and communicates.

Cassava Technologies, a pan-African tech company with operations across the continent, has become a global force in digital infrastructure.

The company boasts more than 110,000 km of fibre-optic cable across Africa, the continent’s largest network of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities and Africa’s first NVIDIA-powered AI factory.

Pemhiwa’s recognition underscores the company’s commitment to digital inclusion, innovation, and transformative leadership on the continent.

The accolade is also a strong nod to Cassava’s bold strides in shaping Africa’s digital future and bridging the connectivity gap.

This global honour, company officials say, not only celebrates Pemhiwa’s leadership but also serves as affirmation to Cassava Technologies’ staff and partners of the organisation’s enduring vision and impact.