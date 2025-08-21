CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe Launches After Merger with Toyota Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean automotive sector is poised for a major transformation following the official launch of CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe, a new powerhouse formed through the merger of Toyota Zimbabwe and CFAO Motors. This strategic move brings together iconic global brands, including Toyota, Suzuki, Volkswagen, and Hino, under one unified entity, signalling a bold new era in Zimbabwe’s automotive industry.

The announcement, made at a press briefing in Harare, marks a pivotal moment in CFAO’s pan-African “Acacia Project,” a continental strategy aimed at consolidating operations across Africa under the single umbrella of “Mobility” entities. With a footprint spanning 45 countries, CFAO is already Africa’s largest automotive distribution network, and the Zimbabwean chapter is poised to play a central role in this ambitious expansion.

Carl Varga, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe, emphasised that this merger goes beyond a simple business transaction. “This is about building a unified team with one clear goal — to deliver world-class automotive solutions to Zimbabwe,” he said. “We believe in Zimbabwe’s future, and we are committed to driving its growth by being the leading multi-brand automotive company in the country.”

The newly merged entity enters a market where it has already made a significant mark, capturing over 32% of the local automotive market in 2024. With nearly 2,000 vehicles sold and more than 15,000 cars serviced, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe is well-equipped to meet the demands of Zimbabwe’s evolving automotive landscape. The company also boasts a robust network of four company-owned sites and over 200 employees, with expansion plans already in the pipeline.

Founded in 1852, CFAO was acquired by Toyota Tsusho Corporation in 2012 and now oversees the sale of more than 111,000 new vehicles annually across Africa, generating revenues exceeding €8.3 billion. This scale provides CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe with the critical infrastructure and financial backing needed to lead in a competitive and increasingly complex market.

“We’re not just creating a stronger brand presence, we’re fostering a culture of customer service excellence,” Varga explained. “Whether it’s Toyota, Suzuki, Volkswagen, or Hino, our customers can count on high standards in sales, servicing, and support — all backed by CFAO.”

To maintain a distinct brand identity while fostering a unified service standard, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe will operate through two divisions: the Toyota Business Unit (TBU), led by Alexis Triniac, handling Toyota and Hino, and the Multibrand Business Unit (MBU), headed by Lawrence Mawoni, which includes Suzuki and Volkswagen.

In addition to bolstering its brand portfolio, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in underserved regions. Plans to refurbish existing facilities, open new multi-brand showrooms, and expand its dealer network are already in motion.

“Our vision is to create one-stop destinations where customers can access a wide variety of vehicles, each supported by consistent service excellence,” Varga said. “We want to do more than just sell cars. We aim to make Zimbabwe more mobile, with greater access to transportation solutions.”

Beyond the customer-facing experience, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe is also placing a strong emphasis on the development of its workforce. As part of a global network of over 23,000 employees, CFAO staff in Zimbabwe will benefit from international training opportunities and career growth pathways.

“Our people are our most valuable asset,” Varga noted. “This merger not only enhances service delivery but also creates new career opportunities, empowering our staff to grow alongside the business.”

Despite challenges in the local automotive market, including import restrictions and fluctuating consumer purchasing power, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe is confident that its diverse brand offering, coupled with exceptional aftersales support and global expertise, will enable it to thrive.

“The automotive industry is evolving rapidly,” Varga concluded. “Our unified approach offers the flexibility to adapt to market changes, the scale to compete effectively, and the customer-centric focus to lead the market.”