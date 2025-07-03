Chegutu Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of 15-Month-Old Stepson

A 23-year-old Selous man has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Chegutu Magistrates Court after being convicted of attempted murder involving his 15-month-old stepson.

The harrowing incident unfolded on the night of March 2, 2025 during a domestic altercation at a farm compound.

According to court proceedings, the man’s 18-year-old wife fled their home during a dispute, seeking refuge at a neighboring house.

Tragically, she left her infant son behind in the chaos.

At approximately 10:50 PM, the mother returned after hearing her child crying — only to find the horrifying sight of her husband strangling the baby with an electric cable.

She immediately intervened managing to rescue the infant who sustained injuries to the neck.

Neighbors, alerted by the commotion quickly apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee the scene.

The infant was treated for injuries and authorities launched an investigation that led to the man’s arrest and eventual conviction.

The court also heard that the accused had allegedly threatened to kill his young wife during the altercation. However, he was acquitted of this charge due to insufficient evidence.

Court officials and local leaders condemned the incident, describing it as a disturbing reflection of growing domestic violence cases in marginalized communities.

The identity of the offender is being withheld to protect the minor victim and family privacy.

The convicted man will serve his sentence at a correctional facility in Mashonaland West.