Chillmaster Banned from Driving After Sentence Review

By Judith Nyuke

Zimdancehall musician Kudakwashe Gift Hombarume, popularly known as Chillmaster has been banned from driving for nine months following a review of his initial sentence.

The ruling was handed down by a Mbare magistrate after Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube directed that the artist’s case be reconsidered.

Chillmaster was convicted in May of culpable homicide and driving without a licence.

At the time, he was fined US$200 for driving without a licence and ordered to complete 210 hours of community service for the culpable homicide charge.

The latest ruling adds a driving ban to the original penalties barring the musician from getting behind the wheel until mid-2026.

