Chipinge Boy Finally Smiles After Year of Pain

For more than a year, 12-year-old Perfect Mashapa endured unbearable pain from a hernia that his struggling family could not afford to treat.

Today, he is smiling again after undergoing successful surgery in Chitungwiza — thanks to Discovery Ambulance Services and the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme.

His father, Jasper Mashapa, an unemployed parent of six, said the family had lost hope until local leaders and Discovery Ambulance Services intervened.

“My child was in pain for more than a year without help. Discovery has given him a new life,” he said.

The intervention came during a free medical outreach programme at Tanganda Primary School in Mutema–Musikavanhu Constituency, where Discovery offered villagers free screening, consultations, and medication in partnership with the Ministry of Health.