Chipinge Maid Jailed After Beating Girl (10) Over Gossip

By Shalom Shawurwa

A 21-year-old maid from Chipinge has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being convicted of ill-treating a 10-year-old girl under her care.

Tafadzwa Mtisi, who was employed as a house helper in Muchakagara Village under Chief Musikavanhu, physically assaulted the minor using a wooden log causing bruises and swelling on her body.

Mtisi appeared before Chipinge Magistrate Mangoni and was found guilty of contravening Section 7(1)(a) of the Children’s Act which criminalizes the ill-treatment and abuse of minors.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred on the evening of July 31, 2025 when Mtisi confronted the Grade Five pupil from China Primary School accusing her of spreading false information that she was not being fed at home.

When the child remained silent, Mtisi allegedly struck her multiple times on the buttocks with a wooden log.

The abuse came to light after the girl’s class teacher noticed she was struggling to sit properly and questioned her. The child disclosed the assault, leading to the matter being reported to ZRP Chipinge Rural.

She was later examined at Chipinge District Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed the injuries.

Although Mtisi was initially sentenced to 12 months in jail, four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining eight months were further suspended on the condition that she completes 350 hours of community service.

Authorities have condemned the abuse and urged guardians and domestic workers to treat children with care and respect.