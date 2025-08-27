Chisumbanje Demands Justice After Greenfuel Guards Assault Schoolchildren

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Chisumbanje community has rallied behind 11 schoolchildren from Katanga Secondary School who are taking legal action against Greenfuel and its security staff following the brutal assault of minors that has shocked the nation.

The case, supported by the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) comes after three Greenfuel security guards—Makina Ngwenya, Benjamin Dube and Munorwei Gomondera were convicted of savagely beating the students.

Outrage erupted after videos emerged showing the guards celebrating the abuse, which left several pupils, including girls, traumatised and injured.

Community leaders described the incident as “barbaric” and vowed to hold Greenfuel accountable.

Although the guards were sentenced to 280 hours of community service, parents say the punishment falls far short of justice.

Represented by ZLHR lawyers Peggy Tavagadza and Tonderai Sigauke the victims are demanding USD 10,000 each in compensation totaling USD 110,000 as well as a public apology to be broadcast on local station Vemuganga FM.

“This is about dignity and accountability. Greenfuel has long struggled to build trust with the community. This case is a reminder that children’s rights must be respected, and abuses must never be repeated,” said PYCD director Claris Madhuku.

Community members have vowed to escalate their campaign if the company fails to acknowledge responsibility and compensate the victims.

As the matter progresses at Chipinge Magistrates Court, Chisumbanje stands united in demanding justice with parents and residents insisting the children’s suffering must not be in vain.