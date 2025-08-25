Chivhu-Nyazura Road Crash Claims Two Lives, Leaves Three Injured

Two people have died and three others were injured in a road traffic accident along the Chivhu–Nyazura Road, police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the collision occurred on Saturday at the 73-kilometre peg when an Isuzu lorry carrying six passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Axio carrying three people.

“The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital,” the ZRP said in a statement.

Police have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country’s highways warning that speeding, reckless driving and failure to observe road regulations continue to cause preventable deaths.

The latest accident comes as authorities continue to raise concern over the rising number of fatal crashes on the country’s roads.