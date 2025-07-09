College Owner in Court Over Alleged Exam Fee Fraud

By Judith Nyuke

Excell College owner has appeared in court accused of collecting money from several students for their 2025 November Zimbabwe School Examnination Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level exam registrations and then using the funds for personal gain.

Munyaradzi Rukweza (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud and theft of trust property.

The matter was rolled over to Thursday for bail application.

The State alleges that sometime between the month of February 2025 and July 2025 at house number 9134 Whitecliff north Harare, Rukweza who runs a unregistered private school named Excell College collected money from several form 4 students purporting that he would pay the money to Zimbabwe School Examnination Council (ZIMSEC) for the students’ Odirnary Level 2025 November Examination Registration.

Rukweza however failed to pay the money for the examination registration and converted the money to his own use.

The value of property stolen $US$1 630-00.

Regarding the second count of theft of trust property, the State alleges that on 1 March 2025, at 8591 Whitecliff North in Harare, the complainant and Rukweza entered into an agreement for the use of the complainant’s vehicle, a Toyota Noah, in school activities at Excell College.

In violation of the trust agreement Rukweza failed to pay the complainant a total of $US$ 800-00 and instead gave the vehicle as surety to a third party for a debt owed to the third party.