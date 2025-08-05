Complaints Commission Vows Ethical Reset in Integrity Pledge

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, ethic and constitutional accountability during a symbolic Integrity Pledge Signing Ceremony held in Harare today.

Describing the event as a transformative moment for the institution, ZICC Chairperson Webster Chinamano said the pledge was more than a formality.

“Today, we are not merely signing documents. We are engraving a solemn declaration of ethical and constitutional allegiance,” he said.

Addressing stakeholders, Chinamano called for a shift in how institutional progress is measured, emphasising values over metrics.

“Progress must therefore measure not merely by the volume of reports we publish or the resolutions we adopt, but by the steadfastness of our ethical compass and the resilience of our collective conscience,” he said

Framing the pledge as both “symbolic and substantive,” Chinamano said it represented a moral and legal recommitment to Zimbabweans and future generations.

“It is an oath to oneself, to the institution, to the people of Zimbabwe, and to posterity.”

Under Section 210 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, ZICC is mandated to investigate complaints against members of the security services and ensure remedies for any harm caused.

Chinamano reiterated that this responsibility must begin from within.

“Our transformation must therefore begin with the ethical realignment of the self. That is what this Integrity Pledge symbolizes.” he said

Chinamano didn’t shy away from addressing corruption, which he called more than just a governance failure.

“Corruption, in all its insidious forms, is not only a governance deficit—it is a human rights violation. It denies the citizen fair access to justice, it dilutes institutional legitimacy, and it erodes public trust. At ZICC, we do not merely demand accountability from others—we demand it from ourselves first. This pledge is therefore a declaration of internal vigilance,” he said.

Tying the pledge to broader national goals, Chinamano referenced Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which identifies strong institutions and good governance as cornerstones of achieving Vision 2030.

“Let us be clear—there can be no Vision 2030 without ethical visionaries to carry it forward. ZICC must be the lodestar of that ethical leadership. May this day mark the purification of our institutional soul,” he said.