Conservancy Industry Mourns Dedicated Anti-Poaching and Wildlife Monitoring Champion

The conservation community across Zimbabwe is in mourning following the tragic passing of Knowledge Mudzimireka, a respected wildlife ranger known for his tireless commitment to anti-poaching and wildlife monitoring efforts in the Save Valley Conservancy.

Mudzimireka succumbed to critical injuries on Sunday afternoon, June 8, 2025, after a two-week battle for his life following a rare and harrowing encounter with a black rhino in the wild.

According to a statement from Save Valley Conservancy, the 39-year-old ranger was conducting a routine patrol with a fellow ranger on May 26 when they unexpectedly crossed paths with a protective black rhino mother and her calf.

The startled rhino charged, and Mudzimireka sustained multiple life-threatening injuries—most notably to his abdomen, left lung, head, shoulder, and knee.

He was immediately airlifted by ACE Air Ambulance to a private hospital in Harare, where he underwent two major operations: one to stabilize his condition upon arrival and another to combat a severe lung infection that emerged in the aftermath.

“Knowledge had started to turn a corner. But despite the exceptional efforts by the medical team, he tragically passed away after a valiant fight for his life,” the conservancy said.

The conservancy described Mudzimireka as a “dedicated and valued member” of its frontline team, highlighting his years of unwavering service in one of Zimbabwe’s most critical wildlife corridors home to endangered rhinos and elephants.

A burial service to honor Mudzimireka’s life and legacy will be held on Wednesday, June 11.