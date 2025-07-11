Crackdown on Corruption Frauds as ZRP Targets Fake Watchdog Groups

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a strong warning to individuals and organizations masquerading as legitimate anti-corruption entities cautioning that legal action will be taken against those falsely claiming affiliation with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) or the police force.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi raised alarm over what he described as a disturbing trend of bogus civic bodies exploiting the anti-corruption agenda for ulterior motives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern visits and purported communication by organizations claiming to be ZACC,” said Nyathi. “Some of the alleged trust or civic organizations are being led by individuals of questionable character.”

The ZRP stressed that such entities may not be operating in good faith and could, in fact, be undermining the legitimate efforts to root out corruption in the country.

“The Police warns individuals and groups posing as anti-corruption bodies that the law will take its course on anyone conducting operations or activities under the false guise of being aligned to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission or Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Nyathi warned.

The statement comes in the wake of a recent ZACC report which publicly named 15 organizations accused of impersonating the commission.

The named organisations include Act Now Against Corruption, Coalition Against Corruption Trust, Crime Corruption Watchdog Trust, The Government and Anti-Corruption Trust, The Global Infrastructure and Anti-Corruption Centers Trust, The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Citizens Taskforce, Youth Against Corruption and Economic Sabotage Trust, Zimbabwe Corruption Hawks Trust, Zimbabwe National Advocate for Anti-Corruption Organisation Trust, Zimbabwe Women Against Corruption, National Anti-Corruption Organisation, National Anti-Corruption Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Unit, and Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption.

Commissioner Nyathi called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by groups claiming to be affiliated with official anti-corruption bodies.

He urged citizens to verify the legitimacy of any such organization before engaging with it.