Cycling for a Cause: Cimas Promotes Active Lifestyles in Harare

Cimas Health Group, the country’s largest private medical aid society and health and wellness service provider has announced the third edition of its signature cycling event Pedal to W3llness scheduled for September 27 at Borrowdale Office Park, Harare.

The event, organised through Cimas’ health and wellness division, iGo aims to promote cardiovascular fitness and healthy lifestyles and is open to cyclists of all ages including children.

This year’s edition carries the theme “Promoting Heart Health & Active Lifestyles” aligning with World Heart Day on September 29,which seeks to raise awareness about heart health globally.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Cimas Health Group CEO Vuli Ndlovu said the event is part of the group’s broader commitment under iGo wellness programmes.

“At Cimas Health Group we believe in the importance of inspiring a healthier community. We host our annual Pedal to W3llness event as part of our commitment to promoting a culture of wellness in line with our purpose to inspire healthier communities.

“As we believe that a healthy nation benefits us all, through our Pedal to Wellness event, we are not only encouraging participants to engage in physical activity, but also highlighting the critical role that cardiovascular fitness also known as cardiorespiratory fitness plays in overall health and well-being,” Ndlovu said.

The event will feature three cycling distances: 45 km and 22.5 km for adults and 4.5 km for children.

All participants will be timed using a modern electronic timing system integrated into their race bibs and finishers will receive medals.

“Whether you are an experienced cyclist, a beginner, or a fitness or wellness enthusiast, we invite everyone including corporate organisations to register and take part in Pedal to W3llness which provides numerous health benefits.

“Through Pedal to W3llness, our aim is to motivate individuals of all ages and fitness levels to integrate wellness into their everyday lives. We want everyone to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” Ndlovu said.

Safety measures for the event include deployment of 50 marshals to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police in managing cycling route intersections.

Helmets will be mandatory and available for hire and participants not covered under medical aid will need to sign a waiver.

“As a safety measure, all participants are expected to wear helmets, which are available for hire at the venue on the day. All participants are also required to sign indemnity forms with those not covered under medical aid being required to sign a waiver to participate,” Ndlovu said.

Highlighting the event’s focus on heart health, Ndlovu cited global statistics from the World Health Organisation noting that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide.

“Heart health is central to overall wellness. The heart is size of a fist and is the strongest muscle in the body. However, it can become vulnerable from behavioural risk factors like a sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, excessive alcohol intake, cholesterol, eating an unhealthy diet or living with high blood pressure.

“Maintaining a healthy heart and an active lifestyle carries substantial health benefits. Up to 80% of premature CVD deaths are preventable through affordable access to care, early screening, and making healthy choices in nutrition, activity, and lifestyle. Cimas Health Group is making efforts to improve awareness and treatment of health issues that put individuals at a risk for CVD, so no one misses a beat,” he said.

He encouraged communities to adopt healthier lifestyles and prioritise heart health through regular physical activity such as cycling.

“Pedal to W3llness is not just about fitness, it is about building lifelong habits that contribute to better health outcomes. As we continue living our purpose, to inspire healthier communities, I invite everyone to join the exciting Pedal to W3llness and take a step towards a healthier future. Together, we can promote heart health and encourage active living for all,” he said.

Ndlovu also noted the environmental and safety benefits of cycling and called for improved infrastructure from Harare City Council to protect cyclists on the road.

“This Pedal to W3llness is a not to be missed cycling event that unites cycling enthusiasts, families, and individuals eager to embrace a healthier lifestyle. This year our aim is to bring together 500 cyclists comprising of 400 adults and 100 children as we raise awareness on how to promote heart health and active lifestyles,” Ndlovu said.

The CEO expressed confidence that this year’s event will surpass last year’s edition which attracted over 300 cyclists.

“We are confident this year’s Pedal to W3llness will be even bigger and better,” he said.