Dembare Withdraws from CAF Confederation Cup to ‘Rebuild and Refocus’

Fading Harare football giants Dynamos FC have announced they will not take part in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup citing a need to “strengthen readiness” before returning to continental competition.

In a statement, the club’s management confirmed the difficult decision, noting that it was made after a “thorough evaluation” of the team’s current status and capacity to compete at the highest level.

“We regret to inform our stakeholders that Dynamos FC will not be participating in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup. After thorough evaluation, it has been determined that the club is not yet fully prepared to compete at continental level this year,” the statement read.

Affectionately known as “DeMbare,” have long been a cornerstone of the country’s football and have enjoyed a rich history in African competitions.

But recent seasons have seen the club grappling with internal squabbles, inconsistent form and a need to consolidate both technical and structural elements within the squad.

“While it has been a painstaking decision, we believe it is in the best interest of the team and everyone associated with Dynamos, to focus on strengthening its readiness for future competitions and ensure we would not participate in such tournaments just to make up numbers,” the club added.

The decision marks a significant moment of introspection for the Harare-based side, which remains the most decorated club in the country.

However, fans and analysts alike may see this as a necessary step to return the club to its former national dominance.

“We remain committed to our long-term development goals and appreciate your continued support as we work towards enhancing our club’s competitiveness on both the local and continental stage.”

The club concluded by reaffirming its ambitions to make a stronger return in future CAF tournaments.

“We look forward to future opportunities to represent our country with honour and pride and we pledge to return to the continental stage even stronger.” the club said

As the local Premier Soccer League continues, all eyes will be on Dynamos’ next moves—on and off the pitch.