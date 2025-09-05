Do or Die for Zim as Warriors Face Benin in World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe’s national soccer team, the Warriors head into a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin this evening at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Côte d’Ivoire with their campaign hanging by a thread.

The Warriors sit bottom of Group C after six matches having drawn four and lost two.

Benin meanwhile, occupy third place five points behind group leaders South Africa.

Other teams in the group include Nigeria, Rwanda and Lesotho.

Despite the uphill task, national pride remains high.

Speaking ahead of the match Sports minister Anselem Sanyatwe urged the team to rise to the occasion.

“Warriors, you carry with you the hopes, dreams and spirit of an entire nation. We are rallying behind you with pride and belief.

“Step onto that pitch with courage, not fear. Play with heart, with honour and with the determination that defines Zimbabwean resilience… Let this be the moment Zimbabwe rises, together, in pursuit of the World Cup dream. Go Warriors! Make us proud!” he said

Warriors coach Michael Nees acknowledged the challenge his side faces.

“They will take this match very seriously. Benin is a very stubborn and disciplined team and usually don’t concede. So it’s going to be a very tough encounter, but we have to grind a positive result,” he said.

Zimbabwe has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup and the road to North America 2026 looks no easier.

But tonight, the Warriors will aim to keep that dream alive.