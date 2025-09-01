Drama at Cup Clash as Khonangale Claims He Was Cheated

Dancehall artist Khonangale has ignited controversy after losing at the annual Cup Clash showdown in Harare, accusing organisers of foul play and withholding his performance fee.

The competition, staged at the City Sports Centre is driven by fan reactions with the crowd deciding the winner.

But Khonangale insists his defeat was not about popularity, claiming “politics” behind the scenes tipped the scales.

A visibly upset Khonangale alleged organisers undermined him by playing his riddim in his absence, creating the impression he was avoiding his opponent.

“You can’t play my riddim whilst I’m not there, which made it look like I was afraid,” he said.

He further claimed organisers failed to honour their financial commitments.

“They called me and I told them I’m doing this clash for my fans. Then they refused to give me my money. They even said DJ Fantan was not going to be there but then he came and performed,” he added.

Some observers suggested this year’s result may have been “revenge” for last year, when Khonangale’s own victory was marred by controversy.

On social media, some fans urged him to stop involving DJ Fantan in his grievances, arguing that the competition’s rules were clear from the start.

Despite the drama, Cup Clash once again delivered its trademark mix of music, rivalry and raw emotion, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about fixtures on the dancehall calendar.

Mogo Vybes delivered a standout performance earning him the title of Zimdancehall King.