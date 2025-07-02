Driver Accused of Masterminding $600K Robbery on Former Warriors Manager

By Judith Nyuke

The personal driver of former national soccer team manager Rafik Adam has appeared in court recently facing charges of armed robbery after allegedly orchestrating a daring US$600,000 robbery against his own employer.

Samson Gora (35) was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei until July 16, 2025.

He is accused of supplying crucial information that enabled a group of armed robbers to stage the violent robbery at Adam’s business premises in Harare Central Business District.

According to court documents, on the morning of June 16, 2025, Gora allegedly tipped off a gang including Nyengerayi Chikwadze alias “Chipato”, Oscar Muchenje and two unidentified South Africans—about the location of a large stash of cash kept in a safe at Adam’s office.

The suspects, pretending to be clients entered the reception area where Adam was seated.

One of them reportedly drew a pistol and struck Adam on the forehead with its butt before demanding cash and safe keys.

After Adam surrendered US$500 and the safe keys, the gang force-marched him to his office and looted US$600,000.

The robbers also stole multiple high-end phones, including an iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Fold and several other devices from employees in the cash office.

As they fled the scene, the suspects dumped an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy along Leopold Takawira Street near ENBEE shop.

On June 27, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide division in Harare arrested Gora at his workplace after receiving a tip-off linking him to the robbery.

During interrogation Gora reportedly confessed to providing the gang with insider information and admitted receiving US$10,000 as his share of the loot.

He further led police to his brother, Willard Gora where part of the stolen proceeds—including US$4,400 in cash, three Samsung Note 20 phones, three Samsung Galaxy phones and a Toyota Hiace vehicle—were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities hunt for the remaining suspects and the unrecovered portion of the stolen money.