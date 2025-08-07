Drunken Nap Turns Costly as Machete-Wielding Thief Jailed for 3 Years

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after being convicted of theft in a disturbing incident that took place outside a nightclub in Checheche, Chipinge.

Oscar Chingoda appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court where he was found guilty of stealing from an intoxicated man who had fallen asleep on a bench on July 31, 2025.

The court heard that the victim, Honest Sithole (29) had dozed off outside Mabido Night Club after consuming alcohol.

Chingoda, armed with a machete, approached the sleeping man, rummaged through his pockets and stole US$50 an Itel P36 mobile phone and photocopies of his national identity card and driver’s license.

A witness who saw the incident unfold alerted Sithole, who then confronted Chingoda and demanded his belongings back.

However, the situation escalated when Chingoda allegedly threatened the victim with the machete forcing him to retreat and report the matter to the police.

Chingoda was later arrested and brought before the court where he was convicted and handed an effective three-year custodial sentence.