Dynamos in Turmoil After Kit Manager Blocks Team Bus

Dynamos Football Club was thrown into an unusual stir on Thursday afternoon when Harry Lusengo the club’s kit manager and son of chairman Bernard Marriot reportedly prevented the team bus from leaving the Belvedere training base.

According to sources at the club, players had boarded the bus after training when Lusengo ordered them to disembark insisting they make their own way home and to make matters worse he parked his private vehicle at the entrance.

This forced several squad members to rely on public transport causing disruption and raising concerns ahead of the team’s crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Green Fuel at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement, Dynamos management described the incident as “uncalled for and inappropriate” and confirmed that Lusengo has been suspended from all team-related duties.

“Following the unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff at the team’s training ground today, the club management would like to assure all its valued stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control,” the statement read.

The club added that measures have been implemented to prevent a recurrence and reassured fans that the players and coaching staff remain focused on their upcoming match.

The former league champions now turn their attention to Sunday’s home fixture where they hope to maintain their resurgence after a turbulent start to the season.