Dynamos Pin Hopes on Mukamba Revival Ahead of Scottland Clash

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says former Warriors star Denver Mukamba could become the club’s trump card this season if he regains full fitness.

Mukamba, once hailed as one of the country’s brightest midfield talent, has been introduced from the bench in recent matches as he works his way back into form.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Scottland, Kaindu believes the midfifielder could be decisive if properly conditioned.

“We need to work on his fitness. He hasn’t been active for a while and he has only recently started playing again. I think every coach would be happy to see their players in top shape. Denver is capable of many things – it’s not just about loving the ball, it’s also about making the right runs behind the defence, which gives us an edge,” Kaindu said

Mukamba’s career has been marked by both brilliance and inconsistency with flashes of genius often overshadowed by long spells of inactivity.

Kaindu said the technical team is focused on restoring the midfielder’s sharpness so he can influence games more consistently.

“He wasn’t active at times, but if we can condition him well for the next matches, he can show us what he is capable of,” Kaindu added.

Dynamos will be banking on Mukamba’s creativity and experience as they push to drop out of the relegation zone after a turblent beginning to the season.