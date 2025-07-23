Dynamos Sanctioned as Relegation Looms, PSL Hands Down Heavy Fines After Abandoned Match

Relegation-threatened Dynamos has been dealt a fresh blow in their faltering campaign after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee found the club guilty of causing the abandonment of their fixture against FC Platinum on 22 June 2025.

The Harare giants, currently languishing in 17th position on the 18-team log were fined US$5,000 and forfeited the match on a 3–0 scoreline, a decision that further sinks their chances of survival in the top flight.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has released judgements following disciplinary proceedings involving Chicken Inn FC and Dynamos FC in relation to the abandonment of their respective fixtures,” read part of a statement from the PSL.

Dynamos’ Head Coach Saul Chaminuka was also handed a US$4,000 fine and slapped with a two-match touchline ban for his role in the events that led to the chaos at Mandava Stadium.

“Dynamos FC were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum… the match was awarded to FC Platinum on a 3 nil scoreline,” the PSL confirmed.

Coach Chaminuka’s ban means he will miss two crucial matches as the club fights to claw out of the relegation zone in what has been one of its worst league performances in decades.

In a separate ruling, Chicken Inn FC and their player George Majika were also found guilty of causing the abandonment of their match against Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium on 23 May.

The club was fined US$5,000 and the game was awarded 3–0 in favour of Scottland FC, while Majika was penalised US$1,000.

The PSL has reiterated its stance on discipline and adherence to league regulations.

“The PSL reminds all clubs, players and officials of their obligation to uphold the league’s rules and regulations. Any actions that disrupt fixtures, undermine the integrity of the competition or bring the game into disrepute will not be tolerated,” said Kudzai Bare, the league’s Communications and Media Liaison Officer.

For Dynamos, the timing of the ruling couldn’t be worse and pressure mounting, the fallen giants are now staring down the barrel of relegation unless they can quickly turn around their form without their coach on the bench.