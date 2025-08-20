Economists and Faith Leaders Warn Zim’s Growth Risks Leaving Millions Behind

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Economists and faith leaders have warned that without deliberate pro-poor policies, millions of Zimbabweans risk being left behind as the government reviews its mid-term fiscal policy and 2026 budget.

Speaking at the second edition of the Fiscal Insights Forum, delegates highlighted that the country’s economy is larger than previously estimated, in part due to a robust informal sector.

Economist Tichaona Zivengwa said the Zimbabwean economic landscape is evolving.

“We must be mindful that inflation remains a challenge, especially for the most vulnerable as the economy is evolving,” he said.

He added that debt remains a major concern with the bulk of the country’s obligations denominated in foreign currency and significant arrears still outstanding.

Zivengwa also noted progress in gender empowerment pointing to increased investments in business training for women, one-stop centres for victims of gender-based violence and expanded workspaces.

Wilfred Dimingu, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches said fiscal policy should be viewed as a moral issue citing John 10:10: “I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.”

“It’s not just about numbers, but it’s about stewardship, restoration, and ensuring every Zimbabwean can live abundantly, as Christ promises,” he said.

Economist Godfrey Kanyenze challenged the credibility of the government’s reported 6% GDP growth.

“What does this growth mean when hospitals lack medicine, schools remain underfunded and jobs are scarce? We must move beyond statistical illusions and invest in real transformation,” he said.

Kanyenze warned that a development model based on progressive realisation, social equity, and deliberate redistribution risks becoming meaningless to ordinary Zimbabweans if not implemented effectively.