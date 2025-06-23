Education Minister Cracks Down on Schools Snubbing Local Currency

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo has issued a firm directive to all schools across the country to accept both the United States dollar (USD) and the Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) currency for the payment of school fees and levies or face legal consequences.

Speaking Friday at the official opening of the 33rd Junior Parliament, Moyo said the country’s dual-currency system must be respected, particularly in institutions of learning.

“We are operating in a multi-currency system. So if a child has US dollars, the school should accept it. And if a child has the local currency ZIG, they should also be able to pay their fees without hindrance,” he said.

Moyo made it clear that government will not tolerate schools undermining the legitimacy of the local currency.

He warned that authorities will take legal action against institutions found to be rejecting ZIG payments.

To ensure enforcement, the minister empowered the Junior Parliamentarians to act as watchdogs calling on them to name and report schools violating the policy.

“I call upon you to give us the names of schools that are denying the local currency ZIG. We will put the law to use,” Moyo told the youthful legislators.

Moyo’s comments follow a growing number of complaints from parents who allege that some schools have been refusing ZIG payments under dubious pretenses — such as claiming their point-of-sale machines are out of power.

In contrast, the same machines are reportedly activated without issue for US dollar transactions.

The introduction of the ZIG currency last year was part of Government’s broader monetary reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and curbing inflation.

However, public confidence in the local unit remains shaky with many businesses and institutions showing a preference for hard currency.