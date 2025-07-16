Fastjet Partners Ele-Collection to Combat Plastic Waste In Victoria Falls

Fastjet Zimbabwe is pleased to announce an environmental preservation partnership with Ele-Collection, a pioneering plastic recovery initiative working to protect Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s most iconic and ecologically sensitive destinations.

The partnership will see all plastic waste from Fastjet flights into Victoria Falls collected and handed over to Ele-Collection for permanent recycling into eco-aggregates, a sustainable material that replaces quarry stone in concrete.

This partnership is more than just cleaning up or recycling plastic. It’s about turning waste into an opportunity and empowering local communities in the process.

Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO and Country Head, Donahue Cortes, commented “In our pursuit of a sustainable and lasting solution to responsibly dispose of or recycle the plastic waste from our Victoria Falls flights, we are proud to partner with Ele-Collection, who are making significant strides toward a scalable and lasting solution to the plastic pollution problem. This commitment reflects our belief that businesses can indeed be a powerful force for good”.

Simon Teede, CEO of Ele-Collection, added, “The plastic waste problem is real and threatening the environment, the wildlife, and the communities that depend on tourism. With Fastjet’s support, we are a step closer to a cleaner, more resilient Victoria Falls. This partnership is not just about managing waste and protecting the environment – it is about transforming plastic pollution into a construction material and providing opportunities and improved living environments for the communities we operate in”.

Fastjet will also deliver an in-flight announcement on each flight to Victoria Falls, raising awareness of the growing “plastidemic” and inviting travellers to be part of the change. Additionally, the airline’s inflight magazine, asambé, will detail how passengers can support the initiative.