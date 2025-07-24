FIU Official Arrested in $2,500 Extortion Racket Targeting Businessman

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested an official from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and a suspected accomplice in connection with allegations of fraud and extortion involving a Bulawayo businessman.

In a statement, ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu confirmed the arrest of Tonderayi Makoni, a Financial Intelligence Unit official, and Wisdom Mutami.

The duo is accused of attempting to extort money from a businessman whose bank accounts had been frozen by the FIU.

“The two accused persons, acting in common purpose with a third accomplice, Clemence Nyamima (still at large) allegedly demanded money from a Bulawayo-based businessman whose accounts are frozen by the FIU claiming Makoni would facilitate the unfreezing,” said Mlevu.

According to Mlevu, Makoni initially demanded US$3,000 which was later negotiated down to US$2,500.

The businessman made a US$520 mobile money payment to Nyamima’s mobile wallet allegedly on Makoni’s instructions.

The remaining US$2,000 was then handed over in cash.

However, after receiving the money the accused allegedly became evasive raising the businessman’s suspicions and leading him to report the matter to ZACC.

Mutami was arrested in Bulawayo on July 23, while Makoni was apprehended in Harare the same day.

Both are expected to appear in court today, Mutami at Tredgold Magistrates Court in Bulawayo, and Makoni in Harare for initial remand proceedings.

