Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak Confirmed in Beitbridge: Vaccination Underway

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Authorities in Matabeleland South have confirmed an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Beitbridge, sparking fears over livestock health and potential trade disruptions.

Veterinary Director for the province, Dr. Enat Mdlongwa revealed the development during a recent briefing saying that laboratory tests carried out in Harare confirmed the presence of the disease.

“We collected 15 samples from suspected cases last Monday and sent them to the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Harare. By Friday afternoon, all samples had tested positive for foot and mouth,” Dr. Mdlongwa said.

Although the disease had been clinically suspected earlier, Dr. Mdlongwa explained that its declaration had to follow a controlled national process.

“Foot and mouth is a centrally managed disease that directly affects trade. It’s not for a district council to declare an outbreak. The decision rests with the Minister, and once we observed signs on the ground, we followed the necessary protocol,” he said.

Following confirmation, veterinary officials have placed the affected district under quarantine, with three specific areas including a farm identified as hotspots.

“If we don’t enforce quarantine, we risk spreading the disease to other regions. We are however, reviewing restrictions progressively and will ease them where it is safe to do so,” Dr. Mdlongwa said.

Efforts to contain the disease are underway with the provincial veterinary department rolling out a major vaccination drive.

“Our target is to vaccinate 100,000 cattle, particularly in rural areas where farmers are applying for stock cards. So far, we’ve administered just over 24,000 doses,” he noted.

Mdlongwa added that vaccine distribution data is now being centralized and dispatched efficiently to the communities in need.

The outbreak poses a significant threat to the livestock sector in Beitbridge a key area for cattle rearing and cross-border trade.

Authorities have urged farmers to cooperate fully with veterinary officers and comply with quarantine regulations to curb the spread.