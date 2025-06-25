Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo Alive and Well, Pokello Slams Death Rumours

Social media was set ablaze Wednesday with reports claiming that former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo had died allegedly after a battle with prostate cancer.

But the viral speculation was swiftly shut down by none other than his stepdaughter socialite Pokello Nare who dismissed the claims as false and malicious.

“It still baffles me what goes through the minds of individuals who wake up to create the most outrageous stories. My father is strong and in good health,” Nare posted on her official Instagram page putting to rest the growing frenzy surrounding Chombo’s supposed death.

The reports, which emerged on social media platforms alleged that Chombo had succumbed to complications from prostate cancer at a private hospital in Harare.

Chombo who served as Finance Minister under the late President Robert Mugabe has largely stayed out of the public eye since the 2017 military-assisted transition that ousted Mugabe from power.

Once a key figure in the ruling ZANU-PF party, Chombo’s post-government life has been punctuated by court appearances over alleged corruption and abuse of office charges.

He has since been acquitted of the charges.

False death rumors involving prominent Zimbabwean political figures are not new. Over the years, several high-profile individuals from politicians to musicians —have fallen victim to online death hoaxes.

Chombo served in multiple ministerial portfolios during Mugabe’s long rule, including Local Government and Home Affairs before briefly assuming the Finance Ministry position in 2017 just weeks before the late president was ousted.