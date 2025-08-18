Former Warriors Striker Tendai Ndoro Dies

Former Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai has died. He was 40.

Reports say he was found dead in his apartment in South Africa.

Belgian based former footballer Cephas Chimedza broke the news on Facebook with Ndoro’s picture in Warriors colours accompanied by a caption “Fire (as Ndoro was known) R.I.P Chief Striker”

Ndoro arrived in South Africa in 2013 with Mpumalanga Black Aces after starring in the Cosafa Cup with the Warriors and Chicken Inn.

His prolific form earned him a move to Orlando Pirates before going on to have stints in Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park and Al-Orouba in Oman.

However, back in 2021, there were major concerns about the striker as images of him surfaced on social media painting a bleak picture of his health and there were suggestions he even lost his eyesight.