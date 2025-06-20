Former Zambian President Lungu to Be Buried in South Africa

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The family of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu has announced that the late former leader will be laid to rest in Johannesburg, South Africa in accordance with the family’s wish for a private burial.

In a statement released by family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, the Lungu family expressed deep gratitude to the South African government for honoring their decision and refraining from interference.

“We would especially like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of South Africa for their respectful support and for honouring the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and burial here in South Africa,” said Zulu.

Zulu highlighted the family’s need for privacy as they mourn, calling for compassion and discretion from the public during this sensitive time.

“The family is requesting for privacy during this funeral time and understanding and compassion from Zambians and the public at large,” he said.

Although specific details about the funeral and burial arrangements have not yet been disclosed, Zulu assured the public that further information would be shared in due course with both Zambian and South African citizens.

“Further details regarding the funeral arrangements and burial will be shared to the Zambian and South African public in due course,” he added.

He also acknowledged the outpouring of support from across the continent and beyond, noting the family’s gratitude for the warm condolences.

“The Lungu’s family is overwhelmed with condolences from across the continent and the globe and they appreciate the support and understanding from friends, supporters and members of the public,” Zulu said.