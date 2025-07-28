Fresh Storm Over Crowhill Land Disputes as Residents Decry Stand Double Allocations

Property woes have resurfaced in Crowhill, one of Harare’s burgeoning residential zones, as homeowners and stand beneficiaries cry foul over renewed cases of double allocations. The area, located northeast of the capital, has become a flashpoint for land-related controversies that continue to plague would-be property owners.

Dozens of residents are once again reporting that their long-held residential stands have been resold or reallocated to new buyers without their knowledge or consent. Some of the affected parties say they purchased their properties several years ago, only to now find new claimants armed with conflicting offer letters and documentation.

“We’ve had enough. This land was paid for, yet someone always shows up with a fresh allocation. It’s emotionally and financially draining,” said one aggrieved resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The confusion stems from what appears to be an ongoing pattern of multiple offer letters being issued for the same parcels of land—often by developers and intermediaries accused of profiting from the legal grey areas around title verification and property registration.

Despite prior court interventions and various attempts at regularizing allocations, the problem has persisted, with no lasting solution in sight.

Matters escalated in recent weeks when some new developers reportedly demanded additional “regularisation fees” from current stand holders—amounting to as much as US$300—with threats of eviction or withdrawal of allocation for non-compliance.

For many residents, this feels like being forced to pay twice for the same piece of land.

“We need transparency and accountability,” said a spokesperson from the Crowhill Residents Association. “Government authorities like the Ministry of Lands and the City of Harare must intervene before the situation spirals out of control.”

Legal analysts say the situation exposes deep flaws in urban land administration and warn that failure to enforce consistent oversight over land transactions will only breed further conflict.

While Crowhill continues to attract interest due to its prime location and rapid growth, these recurring land disputes are casting a long shadow over the area’s real estate credibility—deterring potential buyers and eroding public confidence in the property sector.