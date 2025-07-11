Fuel Fraud Suspect Arrested in Portugal After Three-Year Manhunt

A Zimbabwean businessman has been arrested in Portugal in connection with a high-profile fuel fraud case involving more than a million litres of fuel meant for a government ministry, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 43-year-old Tawanda Hairwadzi was taken into custody on 9 July 2025 following the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The suspect is accused of stealing trust property under the guise of a fuel transportation deal.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tawanda Hairwadzi (43) on 09 July 2025 in Portugal in connection with a case of Theft of Trust Property,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Hairwadzi and his wife, Shungu Mwashaireni Hairwadzi co-own Eptha Energy [Private] Limited, a registered fuel transport company.

According to police, Eptha Energy was subcontracted by Addax Energy [Private] Limited in August 2021 to transport 2 million litres of fuel to a government ministry.

However, between 1 August and 30 November 2021, Addax Energy handed over 1,040,000 litres of fuel to Eptha Energy for delivery.

The fuel, valued at USD 743,600, never reached its intended destination.

“Investigations later revealed that Eptha Energy [Private] Limited had not delivered the fuel to the government ministry and had since closed operations,” Nyathi said.

A police report was lodged in September 2022 after the suspects reportedly fled the country. Hairwadzi remained at large until his arrest this week.

Authorities confirmed that extradition proceedings are now underway to bring him back to Zimbabwe to face charges.