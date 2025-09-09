GBV Surge Threatens Women’s Rights Gains

By Shalom Shawurwa

Gender rights leaders have warned that the country is facing setbacks in the fight for gender equality with systemic barriers, gender-based violence and economic exclusion continuing to undermine women’s progress.

Speaking at a national gender forum in Harare recently, Zimbabwe Gender Commission chairperson Commissioner Margaret Mukahanana Sangarwe said women continue to face entrenched obstacles across all sectors of society.

“Women still face systemic barriers at every turn with inaccessible justice systems weighed down by complex procedures and prohibitive costs, persistent underrepresentation in leadership roles and economic exclusion that limits women’s potential,” she said.

She highlighted how energy poverty and climate change have intensified the crisis, with women bearing the greatest burden.

“The burden of energy poverty falls heaviest on women trapping them in cycles of unpaid care work and poor health. Climate shocks deepen these inequalities leaving women most vulnerable to disasters.

“In our healthcare systems, women bear the brunt of maternal health risks while men’s and youth mental health needs require urgent attention. Most alarmingly gender-based violence continues to threaten the safety and dignity of countless Zimbabweans every single day. This is compounded by drug and substance abuse,” she added

Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa echoed the concerns warning that gains in women’s rights are being eroded.

“We must recognise that our work is far from over. We are witnessing backsliding in women’s rights, including barriers to women’s participation in leadership. The rise of GBV further threatens the safety and dignity of women and girls. These setbacks remind us that gender equality requires constant vigilance, renewed commitment and bold leadership,” Mutsvangwa said.

Both leaders called for urgent reforms, stronger protections against gender-based violence and broader economic opportunities to ensure the country meets its national and international equality commitments.