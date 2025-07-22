Geo Pomona Champions Circular Economy at Global Wetlands Summit

Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd is set to showcase Zimbabwe’s innovation in waste-to-energy transformation at the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, scheduled to run from 23 to 25 July 2025 in Victoria Falls.

The high-profile environmental summit which will be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 July brings together global stakeholders focused on protecting wetlands and advancing sustainable development.

Geo Pomona, a gold member of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) will take centre stage to highlight its integrated waste management model built around the 4Rs—reduce, reuse, recycle and recover.

The company aims to demonstrate how waste can be transformed into clean energy and economic opportunity while safeguarding critical ecosystems.

“Our participation at COP15 is a proud moment not just for Geo Pomona, but for Zimbabwe as a whole. We are demonstrating that when public-private partnerships are guided with the right vision, infrastructure, and commitment, Africa can lead in delivering sustainable, circular solutions that address waste, energy, and environmental preservation all at once,” said Dr. Dilesh Nguwaya, CEO and Executive Chairman of Geo Pomona.

Geo Pomona currently operates an expansive door-to-door waste collection service in Harare, complemented by a citywide rollout of skip bins with a target of 2,500 units by October 2025.

Its operations have introduced a transparent system for handling industrial, agricultural, and community waste—converting discarded materials into usable resources.

The company is also constructing Southern Africa’s first waste-to-energy plant at its Pomona site in Harare.

Once operational, the plant will process over 1,000 tonnes of waste daily converting it into renewable electricity.

The project is designed to divert waste from landfills significantly reducing pollution and methane emissions.

“By encapsulating waste and managing leachate at the source, we are directly protecting Zimbabwe’s wetland ecosystems from hazardous run-off. This is more than energy generation; it is about building cleaner, greener cities that coexist harmoniously with nature,” said Dr. Nguwaya.

Held under the theme “Wetlands for Our Common Future,” COP15 aims to galvanize nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

Geo Pomona’s model aligns strongly with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and supports several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Dr. Nguwaya said the company is actively seeking regional partnerships.

“We believe the Geo Pomona model can be replicated across Africa to help governments meet both their energy and environmental goals. We invite all COP15 attendees to grace the Geo Pomona stand at Victoria Falls and witness what is possible when innovation, policy, and purpose align,” he said

As global focus intensifies on climate resilience and ecosystem protection, Geo Pomona’s participation at COP15 signals Zimbabwe’s growing role in shaping green solutions for sustainable urban living.