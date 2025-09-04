Govt Pledges Tech-Driven Traffic System Amid Drunk Driving Concerns

Government says it is moving towards a technology-based traffic management system to curb road carnage amid growing calls in Parliament for police to be equipped with breathalysers to deal with drunk drivers.

During a heated debate in the National Assembly, legislator Tendeukai Matara the Proportional Representation MP for Masvingo Province asked what measures were being taken to ensure police officers carry breathalysers warning that “driving under the influence of alcohol is causing a lot of fatal accidents.”

Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said government was prioritising an integrated traffic management system over handheld alcohol testers.

“We are actually moving to new technology to deal with the traffic menace. The thinking within Government is that breathalysers may not be the solution, but we are looking at a traffic management system that will take away the human interface. With a breathalyser, if you catch your young brother, you can opt not to use it. With technology, once the camera captures you, it is a permanent footprint,” Ziyambi told MPs.

However, opposition MPs challenged the approach Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende pressed for clarity, questioning, “There is no technology in which a camera can detect if the driver is drunk or not. Can the hon. minister clarify the technology that he is alluding to?”

In response, Ziyambi argued “Alcohol does not kill anyone but driving illegally kills. When a camera captures such a person, that person should be dealt with accordingly.”

Matara urged urgency noting that accidents linked to alcohol abuse are rising.

Ziyambi reassured the House that pilots were already under way.

“We are already piloting, it is work in progress. We are working with NetOne. Very soon it will be rolled out,” he said pointing to trial runs where police have begun publishing names of traffic offenders.

The debate later shifted to the broader issue of drug and alcohol abuse.

Mufakose legislator Susan Matsunga asked what steps government was taking to tackle the supply of illicit substances such as mutoriro and homemade brews.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona responded outlining a wide-ranging government strategy.

“His Excellency the President, Hon. E.D. Mnangagwa, has set up a Cabinet Committee led by Hon. Muchinguri that meets every week. The Committee is working with law enforcement agents to stop the supply of drugs while also setting up rehabilitation centres across the country,” Mhona said.

He added that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa had championed new rehabilitation facilities and that a National Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Agency was being established.

“This is meant to reduce the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse,” Mhona said.